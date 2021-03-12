National Informatics Centre Golaghat develops android app called 'Poll-Sampark'

A CORRESPONDENT



GOLAGHAT: National Informatics Centre, Golaghat has developed an android app called 'Poll- Sampark' to help the polling personnel during the poll process and to conduct smooth and hassle-free election.

The mobile application was launched by Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Bibhash Chandra Modi in a meeting held at the conference hall of the DC office Golaghat. Launching the app, Modi said that the mobile application aimed to provide various critical and time bound information to the polling personnel such as poll duty information, training information, zone and sector information during the election process.

"Poll personnel will get their information regarding polling station and other officials to be attached to their respective venues. It will curb the crowd of poll personnel during the decoding process in decoding centres as it will ensure greater communication and wider reach regarding polling arrangements. They will get all information regarding polling stations and officials appointed in their respective venues through 'Poll- Sampark'. It will also be very helpful as it will prevent crowd in view of COVID situation," he said.

Abhijit Kakoty, DIO, and Sushrut Rajkhowa, ADIO, Golaghat, have developed the android app. Golaghat district administration also developed an android mobile application called 'Nirvachan Golaghat' which will also provide various information to the polling personnel. It helps in smoothening the process of giving vehicle permission to the political parties. Abhijit Boruah, CEO, Zila Parishad, Orpah Baglary, DDC, Moon Gogoi, ADC, Pallavi Gogoi, ADC, and Kuldip Hazarika, ADC, were also present in the launching ceremony.

Also Read: General Observers appointed by ECI in Dibrugarh district

Also Watch: India Tourism North East organizing a 1000 Km solo cycle ride across Assam





