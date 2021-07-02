National-level Training on C-Programming Language held in Gargaon College

OUR CORRESPONDENT



SIVASAGAR: A five-day long National-level Training on C-Programming Language was successfully organized by the Department of Statistics, Gargaon College recently in online mode in association with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Guwahati.

Inaugurating the workshop, Dr. Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of Gargaon College, said that the college was organizing several online series of lectures, workshops and training for the benefit of the students as well as the faculties.

During these five days, resource persons from NIELIT -Rintu Das, Shahid Zaman Barbhuyan and Apurva Dey - trained the participants on various features of C Programming language. Near about hundred participants comprising of faculties, research scholars, PG and UG students across the country were benefitted from this online event. As the 15th National Statistics Day was celebrated on the concluding day of the workshop, Bornali Dutta, the programme coordinator and Assistant Professor of Statistics, Gargaon College, highlighted it by paying respect to noted statistician and Padma Bhushan PC Mahalanobis on his birthday on June 29.

