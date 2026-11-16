National Press Day 2026: India Marks 60 Years of the Press Council of India

Guwahati: India observes National Press Day 2026 on Monday, November 16, commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Press Council of India (PCI), which began functioning on the same date in 1966. Observed across the country, the annual occasion highlights the importance of press freedom, journalistic integrity and responsible reporting in India's media environment.

National Press Day commemorates the establishment of the Press Council of India, which began functioning on November 16, 1966.

According to the PCI, the observance symbolizes the importance of a free and responsible press. The Council was established to safeguard press independence while encouraging newspapers and news agencies to maintain professional standards.

The idea of establishing a statutory press watchdog originated with the First Press Commission in 1956, which recommended creating an independent mechanism to promote journalistic ethics.

The Press Council of India is a statutory, autonomous and quasi-judicial body established to protect press freedom and improve the standards of newspapers and news agencies.

According to the Council's official institutional history, it was initially established under the Indian Press Council Act, 1965. Following its abolition during the Emergency in 1975, Parliament enacted the Press Council Act, 1978, under which the institution was re-established in 1979.

Its responsibilities include addressing concerns involving press freedom and professional journalistic conduct.

National Press Day provides an opportunity to examine the responsibilities that accompany press freedom. The supplied 2026 reporting notes identify digital misinformation, source verification and ethical reporting as important subjects for discussion.

Journalists must balance the demand for timely reporting with accuracy, impartiality and public interest. Verifying information before publication remains an important part of maintaining public confidence in news reporting.

The distinction between popular reporting and responsible journalism also raises questions about how media organizations approach accuracy and professional accountability. The constitutional framework for press freedom in India is associated with Article 19(1)(a), which guarantees freedom of speech and expression.

The Reporters Without Borders (RSF) World Press Freedom Index provides an international assessment of press freedom.

According to RSF's 2026 country data, India ranks 157th among 180 countries. This differs from the 159th-place figure included in the original reporting notes.

As National Press Day marks six decades of the PCI's functioning, the occasion offers an opportunity to revisit the relationship between media independence, professional ethics and public accountability.