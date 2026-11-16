CRPF Shifts Over 1,000 Personnel From Chhattisgarh to Manipur Amid Ethnic Violence

Manipur: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has shifted more than 1,000 personnel from anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh to Manipur to address ongoing ethnic violence, on Sunday, November 15, 2026. The battalion was ordered to move from Sukma district following instructions from CRPF headquarters in New Delhi.

The CRPF has ordered the de-induction of one general duty battalion from Chhattisgarh for deployment in Manipur, according to a senior security officer.

The battalion, comprising more than 1,000 personnel, was operating in Sukma district as part of anti-Naxal operations. Its relocation will add to the security forces already deployed in Manipur to address the continuing ethnic violence.

The decision was issued by CRPF headquarters in New Delhi. The move reflects the redeployment of personnel from anti-Naxal duties to another security assignment.

The current relocation could be followed by further withdrawals. A proposal has been made to withdraw at least three additional paramilitary battalions from Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

The proposal indicates a possible wider redistribution of security personnel as operational requirements change. However, the supplied report does not specify the proposed battalions' identities or their deployment destinations.

Chhattisgarh continues to have a substantial CRPF presence. More than 1,00,000 CRPF personnel are deployed nationwide in anti-Naxal operations, with over 25 regular and CoBRA battalions in Chhattisgarh.

The latest movement comes alongside existing CRPF deployments in Manipur. Two Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) battalions have recently been deployed in the state, according to the supplied report.

These units are operating alongside regular CRPF personnel and the Rapid Action Force (RAF). The deployment adds to the existing security presence as authorities respond to continuing ethnic violence.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, CRPF and other security agencies are among the key institutions associated with the deployment and wider security arrangements.

The March 2026 declaration ending armed Naxalism has marked a transition in the deployment of security personnel, according to the background information supplied for this report. With personnel previously assigned to anti-Naxal operations potentially available for other duties, the CRPF is facing changing deployment requirements.

The movement of the Sukma-based battalion to Manipur is one example of this shift. The proposal to withdraw at least three more paramilitary battalions from Chhattisgarh and Odisha could indicate further changes in force deployment.

However, the details and timeline of any additional withdrawals have not been specified.