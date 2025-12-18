National recognition for Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation’s RRR (Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle) Centre

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has highlighted the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation’s permanent RRR (Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle) Centre as a model initiative under its Clean Cities campaign, recognizing it as a strong example of sustainable urban waste management.

According to the ministry, the RRR Centre has been acknowledged for promoting reuse, responsible consumption, and active community participation, while also contributing significantly to social inclusion. The initiative reflects a holistic approach where environmental sustainability is effectively combined with social welfare.

In an official communication, the ministry noted that Dibrugarh, popularly known as the Tea City of India, is steadily emerging as a city that integrates eco-friendly practices with inclusive development. The RRR Centre has been cited as a key contributor to this transformation.

An infographic shared by the ministry further highlights that the RRR Centre goes beyond conventional waste management. It facilitates the recovery, refurbishment and redistribution of reusable household items, thereby reducing waste generation while extending support to communities in need.

So far, 5,325 household items have been successfully redistributed through the centre, underscoring the initiative’s tangible environmental and social impact. The achievement places Dibrugarh among cities setting benchmarks for innovative and community-driven urban sustainability practices.

Also Read: GMC establishes RRR (Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle) for Guwahati citizens