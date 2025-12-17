Assam: 1-km road to link Dibrugarh directly with DU

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a major infrastructure development for Dibrugarh, a new 1-km road is set to be constructed through the Jalan South tea estate in the Milan Nagar area that will provide a direct link between Dibrugarh city and Dibrugarh University (DU), effectively reducing the current travel distance by nearly 7 kilometres.

On Tuesday, Power Minister and Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan conducted a comprehensive site inspection alongside officials from the Public Works Department (PWD). The visit was aimed at finalizing the assessment of the proposed route before construction begins.

For years, the student and faculty community have faced a circuitous commute. The existing route requires travellers to navigate through Dibrugarh-Amolapatty Chariali and onto NH-37, a journey spanning approximately 8 kilometres. The new 1-km bypass through the tea garden will bring the university much closer to the heart of the city.

"The construction will begin soon and immensely benefit students of Dibrugarh University. This road will not only reduce travel distance but also provide a more convenient and direct route for students commuting daily," stated Minister Phukan during the inspection.

The project addresses a longstanding demand from the Dibrugarh University student fraternity. As one of Upper Assam's premier educational hubs, Dibrugarh University sees a massive influx of students every year from the region and abroad. This shorter route is expected to result in significant savings in fuel costs and travel time, particularly for those residing in the city and surrounding neighbourhoods.

The student community welcomed the move enthusiastically. "We've waited years for a shorter route to the university. This will not only help students but also enhance connectivity for the entire town," said Anurag Buragohain, a Dibrugarh University student.

