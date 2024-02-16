National Road Safety Month concludes across Assam

Correspondents

DHUBRI: National Road Safety Month was observed from January 15 to February 14 by the District Transport Office in collaboration with Dhubri Police Administration which concluded on Wednesday. The month-long programme included widespread publicity campaign among the people by screening short films on road safety and an art competition among the students.

The closing ceremony was held on Wednesday at the premises of Dhubri District Transport Officer’s Office which was presided over by Dhubri Joint Director of Health Services J B Roy and Executive Engineer of PWD (Road), H.Islam was in the chair as the chief guest while Dhubri District Transport Officer, Purabi Kalita explained the objective of the meeting.

All the speakers laid emphasis and importance on taking utmost care either driving or riding on the road and strictly adhering to signages put up by side of roads including speed limit and wearing helmets and seat belts to make a happy riding and driving as well.

“Life is precious and an iota of carelessness on the road while driving or riding might be fatal, so everyone out on the road should take extreme care,” the speakers appealed. In the concluding programme, 12 artistes were awarded with citations and letters of appreciation. The programme was attended by the office bearers and members of various bus owners’ associations, vehicle dealers and local people.

LAKHIMPUR: The observance of National Road Safety Month, 2024, as per initiative taken by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways from January 15 to February 14 concluded in Lakhimpur district with the holding of various programmes following the guidelines.

The concluding ceremony of the initiative was organized in the district on Thursday at the Office of the District Transport Officer (DTO) under the auspices of Lakhimpur District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) and District Transport Department.

The agenda of the event began with a chorus song composed by Silpi Gogoi on road safety and presented by the children of the Mousana Moina Parijat.

Attending the event, Lakhimpur ASP Jayanta Baruah, DTO Simanta Borah, Kendriya Mahabidyalay Professor Trinayan Dutta, MVI Dinesh Borgohain, Enforcement Inspector Satya Boro, Lakhimpur DRSC Member Pranab Roy, social worker Dimbeswar Gogoi, District Pensioners’ Association president Sevak Chandra Hazarika, Lakhimpur Girls’ College Professor Abdus Sahid and North Lakhimpur Girls’ HS School Principal Anil Saikia delivered lecture on various aspects of road safety and traffic rules. Awareness meetings, cycle rallies, motor cycle rallies, road marches, screening of documentary, quiz competitions were initiated in various schools and colleges of the district during the month to observe the National Road Safety Month, 2024 under the aegis of Lakhimpur DRSC in association with the Transport Department.

In the same event, prizes were distributed among the winners of the quiz competitions. The event was attended by the officers and employees of the Transport Department, members from various transport organization along with students from schools and colleges and local public.

