National Scientific Temper Day observed at Dumduma HS School

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The Sirajuli branch of Elora Science Forum observed the National Scientific Temper Day with a vibrant discussion programme at the auditorium of Dumduma Higher Secondary School under Dhekiajuli revenue circle of Sonitpur district. The day commemorates the martyrdom of Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a pioneer of India’s rationalist movement and a champion of scientific thinking, who was assassinated on August 20, 2013. Since then, organizations across the country, including all branches of Elora Science Forum, have been observing the day annually.

The programme was chaired by retired teacher Yogen Haloi of Dumduma Higher Secondary School. The event began on a melodious note with a chorus performed by students, which energized the audience.

Delivering the inaugural address, Nagen Chandra Baishya, President of Sirajuli branch, introduced the objectives of Elora Science Forum and highlighted the significance of National Scientific Temper Day.

He also shed light on the Forum’s efforts to spread rationality and scientific outlook.

Retired teacher Upen Das followed with a thought-provoking speech on superstition in rural society and ways to eradicate it.

Young writer and educationist Papumoni Bora, Principal of Roumari Sankardev Sishu Niketan, spoke in a lucid style, analyzing the theme ‘Superstition as an Obstacle in Building a Progressive Society.’ His address received wide appreciation from the students.

Senior artiste and retired teacher Ratneswar Rabha captivated the gathering with his soul-stirring presentation combining song and speech. Adding academic depth, Dr Narayan Chhetri, retired Professor of Geography at Cotton University, used animations to deliver an engaging talk on ‘Science as a Driving Force for Social Change.’

Further enriching the session, Chandan Gayan, retired director of the Fingerprint Bureau, gave an informative address on methods of cultivating a scientific mindset. Assistant Secretary Dharani Keout felicitated all dignitaries with deodar saplings as a mark of respect.

In her speech, Sonmoni Devi, Principal of Dumduma Higher Secondary School, praised the Sirajuli branch for hosting such an enlightening programme for the students. She emphasized the importance of instilling scientific outlook among the younger generation. The meeting also featured brief but meaningful remarks from retired teacher and President of Sirajuli Literary Forum Dhrubajyoti Kakati, and Rana Talukdar, teacher of Narayanpur Adarsha School. Secretary of the Sirajuli branch Swadesh Chandra Pal recited one of his own poems, further enriching the cultural tone of the event.

Several dignitaries and well-wishers graced the occasion, including Hemanta Kakoti, Secretary of Sirajuli Senior Citizens’ Forum, and noted social worker, retired teacher and Vice-President of the Forum Robin Tati, retired teacher, writer, and poet Kabindra Kumar Das, Anil Barman, President of Dumduma branch of the Literary Forum, Gunadev Adhikari, President of Sirajuli Drama Association, and its Secretary Basu Haloi, retired teacher Ramani Barman, retired eminent teacher Prasanna Kumar Nath, and Najmal Hussain Bhuyan, Secretary of Sristir Podatik.

Teachers of Dumduma Higher Secondary School, Arup Nath, Dipjyoti Haloi, Abdul Baten, and Rina Deka extended wholehearted cooperation, ensuring the smooth and successful conduct of the programme.

