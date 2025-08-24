Protest erupts in Dhekiajuli over assault on two journalists

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Fresh controversy has erupted in Dhekiajuli after two journalists were allegedly assaulted by Ranjit Pathak, owner of the controversial Bishnujyoti Super Speciality Hospital, on the night of August 20.

According to reports, electronic media correspondent and Dhekiajuli Press Club member Diganta Sharma, along with journalist Pankaj Mahato, had gone to the hospital seeking information when they were physically attacked and humiliated by Pathak, who has long been accused of posing as a doctor without medical qualifications.

The incident has triggered widespread protests. On Friday, the Dhekiajuli Press Club and the APCU’s Dhekiajuli Co-District Committee, supported by several student, youth, and civic organizations, staged a demonstration in front of the Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle Office. Protesters carried placards and raised slogans demanding the immediate arrest of Pathak, closure of the hospital, and legal action against the growing number of illegal nursing homes in the region. Leaders from prominent organizations, including AATSA, AASU, AMSU, NEMSU, AGSU, and Lachit Sena, joined the agitation, condemning the assault on journalists and calling on the administration to ensure their safety. APCU Co-District President Sujit Kataki stressed that attacks on journalists are becoming frequent in Dhekiajuli and urged the government to intervene.

Concerns over Bishnujyoti Hospital are not new. Investigations revealed that it operates without qualified doctors, ICU facilities, or specialized medical equipment, yet falsely advertises itself as a “super speciality” institution. Last year, the hospital had also appointed a fake doctor, Bishal Sharma, who was removed after being exposed on social media. Despite these revelations, the hospital continues to operate.

Following the protest, a delegation from APCU submitted a memorandum to Revenue Circle Officer Nayanjyoti Pathak (ACS), addressed to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. The memorandum, signed by APCU leaders, reiterated demands for Pathak’s arrest, closure of the fraudulent hospital, and a crackdown on mushrooming illegal nursing homes across Assam.

