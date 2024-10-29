National Seminar Held in New Delhi on Land Rights and Constitutional Status for Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council

A Correspondent

Boko: A national seminar was held on Monday at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi, on the topic of Land Rights, Self-Determination, and Constitutional Status for Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC). The seminar was organized by All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU), All Rabha Women Council (ARWC), Sixth Schedule Demand Committee (SSDC), in collaboration with Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), Dudhnoi, Assam.

The seminar was inaugurated by Dilip Saikia, Member of Parliament, Government of India, and chaired by Tankeswar Rabha, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of RHAC. In his inaugural address, Saikia expressed his commitment to bring the issues of the Rabha community to the forefront in the parliament, emphasizing the urgency of addressing illegal migration to safeguard the rights of indigenous communities of the RHAC region.

Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, Chief Adviser, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU); Aditya Khakhlary, Chief Convenor, Coordination Committee of Tribal Organizations of Assam (CCTOA); Nirupam Chakma, Member, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST); Suhas Chakma, Human Rights Activist; and Dr. Raktim Pator, Associate Professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi, were key resource persons at the event.

The seminar focused on protecting the land rights of the tribal and indigenous communities in the RHAC region and across Assam, as increasing illegal migration and land encroachment continue to threaten these communities in terms demography and cultural heritage. Dr. Bhattacharya emphasized that the challenges faced by the Rabha community are not only for the Rabhas. It is the problem of Assam in broader sense. He assured his full support to the issue of Rabha Hasong from the platform of AASU and urged the government to consider the matter of illegal migration seriously.

