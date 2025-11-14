National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) dominates Mangaldai College students’ union election

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a significant twist in student politics ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the main Opposition Congress party, delivered a dominant performance in the students’ union election at Mangaldai College (Autonomous), a premier higher education institution in the district once known as the stronghold of AASU.

According to the results announced after vote counting on Tuesday, NSUI-backed candidates won three key posts, including President and General Secretary, out of the total 11 positions. Kabirul Islam, a fifth-semester Arts student, was elected President, while Nakibul Islam, a third-semester Science student, won the General Secretary post. Jyotismita Deka, an AASU rebel who later joined NSUI, was elected as Literature and Magazine Secretary.

Three candidates contesting under the independent Chatra Samaj banner emerged victorious. AASU-supported candidates won two posts, while the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student outfit of the ruling BJP, had to settle for just one.

In a low-turnout election, where only around 2,400 of the nearly 5,500 eligible students voted, Abdul Rahman, backed by the Asom Chatra Parishad (student wing of the regional AGP), won his post. The remaining Social Service Secretary position went to Sajjad Ahmed, supported by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), sources said.

Notably, NSUI’s strong showing marks its dominance in the college students’ union after nearly a decade. In the previous two elections, Chatra Samaj (Independent) had prevailed, while ABVP had held sway in most prior polls.

