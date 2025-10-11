NSUI Assam Urges Govt to Declare Zubeen Garg’s Film “Roi Roi Binale” Tax-Free

Guwahati: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Assam, has urged the State and Central governments to grant SGST exemption and make Zubeen Garg’s upcoming biographical film, “Roi Roi Binale,” tax-free as a tribute to the legendary artist.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, NSUI Assam State President Kaushik Kashyap Kalita described Zubeen Garg as “not just a singer, but the heartbeat of Assam,” whose songs inspired generations to embrace the state’s culture and heritage.

Copies of the appeal were also sent to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging nationwide support for SGST exemption.

The letter stated that Zubeen Da’s music was more than entertainment, it symbolised the emotions, struggles, and unity of the Assamese people. “His legacy continues to unite millions of Assamese hearts across the world,” Kalita wrote.

NSUI Assam added that making “Roi Roi Binale” tax-free would allow fans and students to witness the story of the beloved artist while serving as a heartfelt gesture of respect from the government toward a man “who lived and ultimately gave his life for Assam and its people.”