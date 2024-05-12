Assam: Kendriya Rangali Bihu Sanmilan organized in Sivasagar district

GAURISAGAR: Brihattor Rudrasagar Rangali Bihu Udjan Samiti organized Kendriya Rangali Bihu Sanmilan with a two day-long programmes in association with the people of Rudrasagar on May 8 and May 9 at Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Auditorium situated at historic Athaisagar Pukhuri on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district.

The first day programme in the morning session included flag hoisting, inauguration of Rukheswar Baruah memorial cultural stage and competition.

Later Bihu dance, Jeng Bihu, egg fight and Husori competition was held. A colourful cultural function was held at night. It was inaugurated by Dembi Ram Panging, chairman of All India SC/ST Employees Welfare Association, ONGC, Assam Asset.

On the concluding day invited husori troupes performed bihu, Jeng bihu and Borbihuwati programme. In the evening, prize distribution ceremony and open session were held. The function was chaired by Jagat Hazarika, secretary, All India SC/ST Employees Welfare Association, ONGC, Assam Asset. The cultural function was inaugurated by Kushal Duwari, former Thowra MLA. The officers of ONGC, Assam Asset namely Rajib Deori, Ashok Kumar, Gahin Basumatary, Chandan Das, Basanta Das, poet Brojen Das, social worker Bhula Kakoti among others attended the function as distinguished guests. In the function the people of greater Rudrasagar area conferred Samaj Sarathi Award to Jagat Hazarika for his outstanding contributions towards development of the society.

