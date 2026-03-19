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National Workshop on Political Science Glossary in Bodo Concludes in Nalbari

A five-day national workshop on English-Hindi-Bodo Political Science terminology concludes at Kumar Bhaskar Varma University in Nalbari, Assam.
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A five-day national workshop focused on preparing a Fundamental Glossary of Political Science in English, Hindi, and Bodo concluded on Wednesday at Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University in Nalbari.

The workshop, held from March 14 to 18, was organised under the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology, New Delhi, and hosted by the university's Political Science Department.

The event was part of a broader national effort to develop standardised scientific and technical terminology across Indian languages — ensuring that academic and governance vocabulary is accessible in regional languages including Bodo.

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