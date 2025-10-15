Nature lover Manoj Gogoi honoured with ‘Guardian of the Wildlife Award’

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Nature lover from Kaziranga, Manoj Gogoi, has been conferred the Guardian of the Wildlife Award. The award was presented to him by an organization named ‘Emerging North-East Eco Forum in recognition of his significant contributions to wildlife conservation.

The award was handed over to Gogoi on Saturday during a grand ceremony titled ‘North-East India Tourism Awards 2025’ held at a hotel in Guwahati.

Manoj Gogoi has been deeply involved in wildlife conservation for many years. He has rescued snakes, birds, and other wild animals from various disaster-affected or critical situations and, with the help of the Forest Department, released them safely back into the wild. Previously, Manoj Gogoi has also received several national and international awards, and has even earned the honorary title of ‘Professor’ for his exceptional work.

