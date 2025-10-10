Assam: Discussion on eco-tourism development held at CNB College, Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A special consultative meeting with the local community was held on Wednesday at the auditorium of Chandra Nath Bezbaruah College, Bokakhat, regarding the prospects of eco-tourism development in the Dalamara and Silonijan biodiversity management areas, situated in the backdrop of Karbi Anglong district and Kaziranga National Park.

The event was organized by the Forest Department and the Biodiversity Board of the Government of Assam, in collaboration with Chandra Nath Bezbaruah College and the nature conservation organization Aaranyak.

The inaugural session of the meeting was graced by tourism expert Arijit Purkayastha, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council’s Tribal Research Officer Dilip Kathar, and popular actor and tourism activist Rajiv Kro. The programme, coordinated by Dr Simanta Kalita, representative of the Assam State Biodiversity Board, began with an introductory address by Aaranyak’s senior expert Jayanta Sharma, who explained the purpose of the meeting.

According to Sharma, the primary objective of this gathering was to collect opinions from local residents and experts to prepare a scientific plan to expand tourism from Kaziranga National Park into the Karbi Anglong region so that the local communities can benefit from it.

