Nawa Bihan Samaj to Celebrate International Day of the World’s Indigenous People with Cultural Showcase in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: The Nawa Bihan Samaj (NBS), a non-governmental organization of Lakhimpur district and the Adivasi people living in Lilabari area of Lakhimpur district is set to celebrate the “International Day of the World’s Indigenous People” on August 9 with a day-long programme. The organizers have initiated steps to showcase the language, cuisines, folk culture, traditional attires and hunting equipment of almost all the Adivasi tribes during the celebration of the event as an attempt to introduce them to the upcoming generations. The event will be held at NBS office campus, located at Kasipathar, near Maitri Ashram, Lilabari.

In this connection, Nawa Bihan Samaj Director, Godfrey Here said, “August 9 is celebrated as International Day of the World’s Indigenous People every year. The theme of the event in this year is “Protecting the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Voluntary Isolation and Initial Contact”. Indigenous peoples in voluntary isolation and initial contact are the best protectors of the forest. The protection of the land of the indigenous people, forest rights, their cultural diversity and social awareness in this context are very much essential to maintain the balance in the earth. In today’s world, voluntary isolation and initial contact of indigenous peoples has maintained their existence rich but complex. Without their existence, there will be problems in environmental balance.”

