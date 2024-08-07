Sonitpur and Kokrajhar District Marks Lok Kalyan Divas 2024 with Tributes to Gopinath Bordoloi and Lok Sewa Puraskar Awards

Tezpur: Along with the rest of the state, the Sonitpur district administration too observed the Lok Kalyan Divas 2024 marking the 74th Death Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi, the first Chief Minister of Assam and the architect of modern Assam. Gracing the occasion as chief guest, Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava gave an extensive insight into the life and contributions of the great statesman of Assam and particularly highlighted how he was loved by all and leading by example. In his welcome address District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra highlighted the importance of celebrating the day as “Lok Kalyan Divas” and how every government employee and all must strive to reach the ideals of serving the people that was set by example by the late leader. In order to bring honours to oneself, one's workplace, and society at large, he continued, we must be true in our devotion to others. Gracing the occasion as a guest of honour was none other than multi-award winner actor and theatre personality Seema Biswas who opined that we all should imbibe the values of honesty, sincerity and hardwork in our work which will ultimately be an inspiration for many others.

KOKRAJHAR: Lok Kalyan Diwas was observed in Kokrajhar on Monday. On this day, the Lok Sewa Puraskar is also awarded to acknowledge and recognize the extraordinary and exemplary works of non-gazetted employees (except teachers) in two categories-District Level and State Level. The award includes-one year extension of service, cash reward of 25,000 each through DBT, and a certificate. The selection procedure for the Lok Sewa Puraskar is made through District Level selection Committee (DLSC) which will first nominate the candidates from district level and then forward it to the GAD, Janata Bhawan.

The district level committee consists of the concerned District Commissioner as chairperson, CEO of Zila Parisad as vice chairman, Additional DC (Personnel Branch) of the concerned district as member secretary, Sub-Divisional Officer (C) as member and Joint Director of Health as the member. The screening committee will recommend the candidates for the final selection.

The screening committee constitutes of the Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam, General Administration Department as chairman, the Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, General Administration Department as Member Secretary, representatives from the Personnel/Finance/AR & TPPG department (not below rank of Joint Secretary) as member, the Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, General Administration department as member after which the State Level Selection Committee will finalize the awardees.

