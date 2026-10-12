Nazira Administration Begins Eviction Drive at Rangajan Tea Estate Along Assam-Nagaland Border

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Nazira administration launched an eviction drive at Rangajan Tea Estate, located at Santak Grant in the Bihubar area along the Assam–Nagaland border, on October 9. The operation was reportedly initiated following the intervention of Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain. A large team of officials from the Nazira administration, accompanied by Assam Police personnel, took part in the eviction drive. According to sources, the administration plans to clear approximately 560 bighas of allegedly encroached land at the tea estate. The operation began with the deployment of several JCB excavators and is expected to continue for several days due to the extensive area involved.

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