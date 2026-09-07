Goalpara Administration Demolishes 73 Houses in Eviction Drive

Guwahati: Today, the Goalpara district administration, carried out an eviction drive in Krishnai, demolishing 73 houses across three revenue villages over alleged unauthorised occupation of agricultural land.

As per the district administration, people had allegedly constructed houses on land classified for agricultural use without obtaining permission to change its land-use classification.

The administration had issued notices to the residence of that area , giving them 24 hours to vacate the area and dismantle their structures. However, officials said none of the affected families removed their houses within the stipulated period.

The eviction operation was subsequently carried out with the deployment of excavators, JCB machines and bulldozers. The demolished structures included homes belonging to families who had reportedly been living in the area for several years.

The drive left several affected families distressed, with residents seen breaking down as their homes were demolished. The eviction action is part of the district administration’s efforts to curb alleged unauthorised construction and occupation of land in the area.