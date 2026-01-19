Nazira: Amrit Bharat Train welcomed with flower shower at Simaluguri

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Under the Tinsukia railway division of the Northeast Frontier Railway, the Dibrugarh–Gomtinagar Amrit Bharat train service was inaugurated on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged it off. The design of this train’s coaches is based on the Amrit Bharat rake. The train has a total of 22 coaches, including General and Sleeper classes, and special attention has been given to safety standards along with the use of modern technology.

The train was welcomed with a flower shower when it arrived at the Simaluguri junction on Sunday. Even before the train arrived, a festive atmosphere was visible. Large TV screens were installed on the railway platform to telecast the virtual flag-off ceremony by the Prime Minister. Among the dignitaries present at the programme were Nazira MLA Debabrata Saikia and Nazira’s Co-District Commissioner Pratibha Meshram. Several officials from the Tinsukia railway division were also present at the event. Distinguished guests, including DRUCC Sivasagar representative Anil Kumar Gupta under the Tinsukia railway division, Gopal Barua from the Nazira-based voluntary organization Ashray, and Pawan Kumar Maskara, a life member of the Marwari Sanmilan and former Vice-Chairman of the Simaluguri Municipal Board, and others were welcomed with traditional phulam gamuchas.

