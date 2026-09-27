Assam: Bokakhat Student Seeks Financial Aid for Brain Surgery

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A student of Class VI at Kuruwabahi Higher Secondary School in Bokakhat co-district suffered serious injuries after the slab of a toilet tank collapsed on December 30, 2024. As the slab broke and the boy fell into the tank, an iron rod pierced through his neck and came out through his head, leaving him critically injured.

The injured student, Jnanadip Das, was immediately rushed to Bokakhat Hospital in critical condition and was subsequently referred to Jorhat Medical College for advanced treatment. Since then, his economically disadvantaged family has had to bear the enormous cost of his treatment. Nearly two years have passed, but Jnanadip has still not recovered.

With financial assistance from the public, MLA Atul Bora contributed Rs 1 lakh, while Numaligarh Refinery Limited provided Rs 50,000, enabling Jnanadip to undergo several surgeries. The Vivekananda Hospital of Numaligarh Refinery Limited also provided Jnanadip with completely free medical treatment for one month.

Today, Jnanadip is helpless. He has lost much of his memory, while his right hand and right leg are currently non-functional. His grandfather and father occasionally take him to the school, where he sits in Class VIII alongside his former classmates.

Jnanadip, a resident of Nagayan Par in Kuruwabahi and belonging to a family living below the poverty line, is the only son of Ratul Das and Rupali Das. His parents are now struggling helplessly to arrange the money required for his treatment. Another complicated brain surgery is required.

Although Jnanadip has started writing with his left hand, he has lost much of his memory and is unable to perform even basic tasks independently. His father has had to mortgage all his land and property to meet the expenses of his son's treatment.

His parents have appealed to the public for support to help save their only son.

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