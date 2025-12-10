Nazira ICDP Department demands Rs 63,510 for Right to Information (RTI) response

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Nazira Integrated Child Development Project (ICDP) Department, operating under the Assam Government’s Women and Child Development Department, has demanded Rs 63,510 as a photocopy charge to provide a response to an application filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005. The application, submitted by a local journalist in Nazira, sought information regarding various materials, grants, and beneficiary details provided by the government to the projects across different schemes from 2020 to the present day.

It is noteworthy that after the merger of 29 centers from a total of 310 Anganwadi centers within the Nazira co-district, the remaining 281 centers have been supplied with various materials for pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children under the SNP (Supplementary Nutrition Programme) scheme since 2020. However, the Nazira ICDP Department’s attempt to keep this data secret has made the public suspicious of the department’s operations.

The government has provided a total of Rs 266.66 lakh 45 thousand 191.79 and 625783.25 kg of rice, 137863.31 kg of peas, 15470.51 kg of porridge ,222889.55 kg of Dense Food, 393922.16 kg of Dal-Khichiri, 19226 packets of Malt Food, 20435.675 kg of Biscuits and 463770.44 kg of Chuji Halwa to the Integrated Child Development Project of Nazira since 2020.

It is mysterious that the department does not want to make public the information about the distribution of these funds or goods.

The attempt to conceal information regarding the exact number of students in the Anganwadi centers, and the quantity and type of materials distributed to specific beneficiaries, by demanding a significant amount of money for an RTI response, suggests a deeper conspiracy.

Many people have also raised serious allegations that some Anganwadi centers of Nazira are looting government supplies by preparing fake lists of students and beneficiaries.

Also Read: Right To Information workshop held in Sivasagar