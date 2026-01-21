Nazira: Illegal land mining and encroachment in Geleki spark outrage

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Geleki area of Nazira co-district is witnessing widespread illegal land mining and encroachment, allegedly carried out by land mafia with the help of local youth. The affected areas include Dolakasharhia Bam gaon and Japihojia gaon, where fertile agricultural land is being destroyed, causing concern among local residents.

The modus operandi involves excavating land using JCBs and mini dumpers, and transporting the soil to brick kilns in the area, evading revenue payments. Despite being aware of the situation, the Nazira Revenue Circle and Geleki Range Forest Department have failed to take effective action, sparking allegations of corruption and complicity.

The affected areas are prone to accidents, with reports of people falling into the excavated pits and suffering injuries or even death. The lack of action by authorities has emboldened the perpetrators, who continue to engage in illegal activities with impunity.

Locals are demanding immediate action against the land mafia and the officials responsible for allowing the illegal activities to continue.

