Eviction Drive in East Karbi Anglong Targets 350 Bighas of Encroached Irrigation Land

Karbi Anglong: A major eviction drive has been launched by authorities in Assam’s East Karbi Anglong aiming to free 350 bighas of government irrigation land in the Bakulia area from encroachers. The eviction drive targets over 2000 families residing in more than 750 houses.

As per reports, many residents have already vacated the land following eviction notices issued to them by the authorities. The drive, which began early on Tuesday, is being conducted peacefully so far.

Over 500 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order at the site and prevent any untoward incident during the eviction. Reportedly, forces from both Karbi Anglong and East Karbi Anglong, with the Superintendent of Police are directly monitoring the situation.

The operation is supervised by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) with an aim to reclaim government land designated for irrigation purposes that have been encroached upon over time.

Further reports suggest that a large number of residents had voluntarily cleared their occupied portions ahead of the scheduled eviction, contributing to the orderly conduct of the exercise. People were informed in advance through official eviction notices. This allowed them time to make alternative arrangements for themselves.

KAAC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang has declared that this will be the largest eviction operation in the region, aimed at clearing encroachments by non- Karbi and illegal settlers from VGR-PGR land.