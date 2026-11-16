Nazira Kabi Sanmilan holds Online Literary Programme through Google Meet

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Nazira Kabi Sanmilan’s Digital Sub-Committee organised an online literary programme titled ‘Kavita Kanan’ through Google Meet on November 14 to commemorate renowned Assamese poet Raghunath Choudhary, popularly known as the ‘Bihagi Kabi’.

The programme began with an address and musical performance by Meera Begum, Principal of Lakhimpur Music College, followed by a welcome address by the secretary of Nazira Kabi Sanmilan. Vice-president of Nazira Kabi Sanmilan Renu Goala and former president of Golaghat District Sahitya Sabha Tafazzul Haque Barbora attended as distinguished guests. They highlighted Choudhary’s literary contributions and recited his poems.

The main attraction was a lecture titled ‘Nature and Philosophy of Life in the Poetry of Bihagi Kabi Raghunath Choudhary’, delivered by Pranab Duwara, Associate Professor of Assamese at Gargaon College. He discussed the portrayal of nature, flowers, birds, human emotions and philosophy of life in the poet’s works.

The programme also featured songs and poetry recitations by several participants, including Narji Islam, Jaya Saikia, Anita Devi, Sanjib Kaibarta, Aparna Dutta, Hareza Begum and Rakhi Bora, among others.

Manju Gharphalia Bora and Syed Mukibur Rahman compered the programme, while Hareza Begum delivered the vote of thanks.

Poets and literary enthusiasts from different parts of Assam, including Guwahati, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Tezpur, Morigaon, Majuli and Nazira, participated in the event, making it a vibrant literary gathering.