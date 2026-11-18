A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Veteran musician and accomplished guitarist of Nazira, Pradip Das, passed away at 6:42 am on Monday at Sivasagar Sukapha Hospital. He was 74.

A resident of Ward No. 1, Upper Nazira, Das was one of the founding members of the N-Purani Silpi Samaj, Nazira. He was also a retired employee of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Assam Asset.

At the time of his demise, he left behind his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and other relatives.

Associated with various social and cultural organisations, Das was widely known for his contribution to music and his skills as a guitarist. His demise has cast a pall of gloom over Nazira and the surrounding areas.

Several people and organisations have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the veteran musician and extended their condolences to the bereaved family.