Retired deputy director of I&PR Saty Narayan Kar passes away in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Saty Narayan Kar, a distinguished resident of Jaikhamdang Path in Nazira and retired Deputy Director of the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, passed away at the Assam Medical College & Hospital in Dibrugarh in the early hours of November 12 at the age of 71. His demise has cast a pall of gloom over Nazira.

After his retirement, Kar remained actively associated with the social and intellectual life of Nazira, making significant contributions to various social, cultural, and religious organisations. Known for his gentle nature and soft-spoken demeanour, he had begun his professional career as a teacher before joining the government's Information and Public Relations Department.

In 1991, he joined as Sub-Divisional Information and Public Relations Officer (SDIPRO) at Bijni in the then Bongaigaon district. Subsequently, from 1995, he served as SDIPRO at Nazira for seven years. He later served in Sarupathar sub-division and as District Information and Public Relations Officer in Dibrugarh before being promoted to Deputy Director. He retired from government service in 2015.