Nazira Observes 30th Death Anniversary of Former Assam CM Hiteswar Saikia

NAZIRA — The 30th death anniversary of Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia — former Chief Minister of Assam and the first Governor of Mizoram — was observed in Nazira on Wednesday with a series of programmes honouring his legacy.
The day began at Sanghati Kshetra, the memorial site dedicated to the late leader, where his eldest son Debabrata Saikia — MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly — offered floral tributes and lit lamps. His daughter-in-law Bandana Saikia also offered garlands and lit lamps at his statue.
The programme, anchored by former Nazira Municipality Chairman Abdur Rahman, featured a speech by Assam Pradesh Congress General Secretary Lakhinath Handique, who reflected on Hiteswar Saikia's contributions to Assam's social and political life, his ideology, and the work that defined his years in public service.
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The anniversary was also observed through a range of outreach activities in keeping with the late leader's public-spirited legacy.
A blood donation camp organised by the Constituency Youth Congress was inaugurated by Debabrata Saikia at Nazira MC Club. Food items were distributed at Jyoti Griha, a women's mental healthcare centre at Hatipatti, and at a local old-age home. Fruits were also distributed among patients at Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia Civil Hospital, Ligiripukhuri.