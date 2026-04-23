Nazira Observes 30th Death Anniversary of Former Assam CM Hiteswar Saikia

NAZIRA — The 30th death anniversary of Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia — former Chief Minister of Assam and the first Governor of Mizoram — was observed in Nazira on Wednesday with a series of programmes honouring his legacy.

The day began at Sanghati Kshetra, the memorial site dedicated to the late leader, where his eldest son Debabrata Saikia — MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly — offered floral tributes and lit lamps. His daughter-in-law Bandana Saikia also offered garlands and lit lamps at his statue.

Tributes and Reflections on a Lasting Legacy

The programme, anchored by former Nazira Municipality Chairman Abdur Rahman, featured a speech by Assam Pradesh Congress General Secretary Lakhinath Handique, who reflected on Hiteswar Saikia's contributions to Assam's social and political life, his ideology, and the work that defined his years in public service.

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