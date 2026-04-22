Assam News

Tezpur Remembers Padmanath Gohain Baruah on 80th Death Anniversary

Tezpur observed the 80th death anniversary of Axomiya literary pioneer Padmanath Gohain Baruah with tributes at the Xahitya Xabha Bhawan and Ban Theatre.
Padmanath Gohain Baruah
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TEZPUR — The 80th death anniversary of Padmanath Gohain Baruah — the first president of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, founding secretary of the historic Ban Theatre, and founder of the Axomiya Club — was observed in Tezpur on Tuesday.

The literary stalwart, known by the honorary title Xahitya Kandari, left behind a legacy that shaped the Assamese language and its cultural institutions in ways still felt today.

Tributes at the Xahitya Xabha Bhawan

A remembrance programme was organised by the Tezpur Xahitya Xabha at the Xahitya Xabha Bhawan, where members gathered to offer floral tributes and light a ceremonial lamp at his bust.

The lamp was lit by his grandson and noted musician Sanjoy Krishna Gohain Baruah. Former President Dr Bhupen Saikia and Vice-President Dwijen Nath offered floral tributes.

Speaking at the event, Dr Saikia described Gohain Baruah as a pioneer across multiple fields, drawing particular attention to his role in reviving and strengthening the Assamese language.

He noted that Gohain Baruah's authorship of textbooks covering geography, history, moral education, and pedagogy was instrumental in building the foundation of Assamese-medium education in the region.

Also Read: 13th Death Anniversary of Assamese Writer Trilokya Bhattacharya Observed

Ban Theatre Holds Separate Tribute Event

Ban Theatre — the institution Gohain Baruah helped found — also held its own tribute programme on the occasion.

Led by Secretary Pankaj Baruah, the event began with lamp lighting and floral offerings by Sanjoy Krishna Gohain Baruah, Jitumoni Dev Choudhury, and Dilip Bora, followed by tributes from members of the executive committee.

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Padmanath Gohain Baruah

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