Nazira: Officials inspect fair price shops on Anna Sewa Din to ensure transparent distribution

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: As part of the observance of Anna Sewa Din, Pratibha Meshram, Co-District Commissioner of Nazira, and Kalyan Jyoti Hazarika, Assistant Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, conducted an extensive inspection of various Fair Price Shops (FPS) under Nazira Co-District on the fourth day of the programme. The inspection was carried out in the presence of departmental officials to ensure proper and transparent distribution of food grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

During the visit, the officials thoroughly verified stock registers, distribution records, and other documents maintained by the FPS dealers. They also physically checked the quality and quantity of rice being distributed to beneficiaries under the scheme. The inspection team interacted with several beneficiaries to gather feedback regarding the functioning of the FPS and to ensure that all entitled households are receiving their due allotment as per government norms.

Speaking on the occasion, Pratibha Meshram emphasized the importance of maintaining complete transparency and accountability in the distribution process. She urged all dealers to strictly adhere to government guidelines and ensure that no beneficiary is deprived of their entitled ration.

