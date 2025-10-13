Nazira: Pabitra Margherita lays foundation stone for new classroom block

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, laid the foundation stone for a new classroom block at Nazira Shankardev Shishu Niketan on Sunday evening. The new classroom block will be constructed with Rs 50 lakh from the Assam Government’s untied fund.

The ceremony was attended by the Commissioner of Sivasagar district, Aiyush Garg, and prominent individuals, including Mayur Borgohain, Chairman of the Tai Ahom Development Council, Rtd Professor Dilip Bordoloi, and others.

During an interaction with the media, Margherita emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the mysterious death of renowned artiste Zubeen Garg, ensuring that those responsible face justice. The Union Minister urged Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who were present during the incident to cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.

