Nazira: Palash Pawan Saikia resigns from BJP, returns to Congress fold

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Palash Pawan Saikia, brother of Assam Legislative Assembly Opposition Leader and Nazira MLA Debabrata Saikia, has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and rejoined the Indian National Congress.

Palash Pawan Saikia, the son of the late Tonkeshwar Saikia and elder brother of Debabrata Saikia, comes from a family long associated with the Congress. The Nazira Assembly constituency, traditionally a Congress stronghold, has for many years been represented by members of the family of former Assam Chief Minister the late Hiteswar Saikia, with other family members remaining actively involved in the party.

Earlier, Palash Pawan Saikia had contested the Simaluguri Town Committee elections as a Congress candidate and was elected Chairman. However, expressing dissatisfaction with the Congress leadership at the time, he later joined the BJP in the presence of then Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and served as a party worker for several years.

On Tuesday evening, Palash Pawan Saikia formally rejoined the Congress at his residence in the presence of his brother, Debabrata Saikia. When asked about his decision to leave the BJP, he said he chose to return to Congress after a period of inactivity.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and probable Nazira candidate Mayur Borgohain commented on Saikia’s resignation, stating that it would not harm the party. “Palash Pawan Saikia’s exit will not cause any damage to the BJP; rather, it will strengthen the party. There are several individuals within the party who have been harming it from within,” he remarked.

