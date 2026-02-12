Guwahati

Congress Ramps Up Election Prep as Screening Committee Begins Work February 14

APCC has stepped up preparations for the Assembly polls, mobilising leaders and workers across Assam.
STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has intensified its organizational preparations ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, mobilizing party leaders and workers across districts to gear up for the polls.

As part of the election strategy, meetings and review sessions of the Screening Committee constituted by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for Assam will commence from February 14. The committee members — MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, MP Imran Masood and Dr. Sirivella Prasad — will begin their activities in phases, starting from Lakhimpur and other parts of Upper Assam.

Party sources said the Screening Committee will interact with district leaders and review organizational preparedness while assessing potential candidates and ground-level feedback in various constituencies.

Meanwhile, the APCC will organize a programme on February 12 to unveil the statue of Chabilal Upadhyay, the first President of the APCC, at Bihali in Biswanath district. APCC President Gaurav Gogoi is scheduled to attend the unveiling ceremony.

