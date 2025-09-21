Nazira residents hold candlelight tributes for iconic singer Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The news of Zubeen Garg’s passing away has sent shockwaves throughout Assam, including Nazira. The Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chhatra Parishad(AJYCP), Nazira College unit, organized a tribute programme at their office of Nazira Tokou ali. Business establishments in Nazira remained closed spontaneously as a mark of respect to the legendary singer.

The Nazira E-Rickshaw Chalak Santha organized a procession at Nazira to pay tribute to the singer.

A grand tribute programme was also held at 6 pm in the heart of Nazira town, organized jointly by Bir Lachit Sena, Nazira Hangabadik Mancha, Tai Ahom Youva Parishad, Asamiya Yuba Mancha, and local residents. The tribute programs were marked by candle lighting, prayers, and eulogies, as people from all walks of life came together to pay their respects to the legendary singer.

