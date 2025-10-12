Nazira residents urge Municipal Board to install road signages

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Nazira Municipal Board has been urged to install signboards on several major roads in Nazira town. These roads, named after prominent individuals, have lacked signboards for an extended period, causing inconvenience to residents and visitors.

Several roads in Nazira town were named after notable individuals who made significant contributions to the town’s development. For example, the road in front of Nazira Higher Secondary Multipurpose School was named after the school’s former headmaster, Azizur Rahman. Similarly, a road was named after Syed Habibur Rahman, also known as “Kon Dewan,” who donated land for the Nazira daily market and a pond in Ward No. 8.

The Nazira Senior Citizens’ Conference and several residents submitted an application to the Nazira Municipal Board on June 25, requesting the installation of signboards on these roads. However, the board has yet to take action, leading to widespread discontent among the applicants.

The applicants expressed disappointment and frustration over the board’s inaction and criticized the municipal board for ignoring the town’s senior citizens and failing to maintain the roads’ identity.

Residents and senior citizens of Nazira are now urging the municipal board to take immediate action and install signboards. They believe this will not only enhance the town’s aesthetic appeal but also help visitors navigate the area more easily.

