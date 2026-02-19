Nazira: Santak Bali Mishing village celebrates Ali-Ai-Ligang with fervour

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The traditional agrarian festival of the Mishing community, Ali-Ai-Ligang, was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Santak Bali Mishing village in Nazira, along with the rest of the state, on the first Wednesday of the Assamese month of Fagun.

A festive atmosphere prevailed in the village from the early hours. Young boys and girls, dressed in traditional attire, performed the vibrant Gumrag dance in groups, adding color and energy to the celebrations. The rhythmic beats of drums and the melodious tunes of traditional instruments filled the air, creating a lively ambiance throughout the village.

As part of the celebrations, seeds were ceremonially sown in the fields, symbolizing the beginning of the agricultural season. Following traditional customs, members of the Mishing community offered prayers to the Almighty, seeking blessings for a bountiful harvest.

Villagers also prepared and served traditional delicacies such as Purang Apin (a rice dish), along with fish and meat, warmly welcoming guests and visitors.

It may be noted that Ali-Ai-Ligang, observed every year on the first Wednesday of Fagun, stands as a symbol of unity, cultural identity, and the rich heritage of the Mishing community.

