Nazira: Simaluguri's Jeweti Cinema Hall to reopen for ‘Roi Roi Binale’ screening

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Jeweti Cinema Hall of Simaluguri in Nazira, is set to reopen after years of closure, in response to public demand. The management has begun preparations to screen the Late Zubeen Garg's film ‘Roi Roi Binale,’ a project close to the singer's heart. The hall, which has been closed for a long time, is undergoing renovations to accommodate viewers within the next 10-12 days. Raju Rahman and Bhaity Rohman, joint owners of the Jeweti Cinema Hall, told us that they were working diligently to make the hall viewer-friendly, catering to the strong public demand.

