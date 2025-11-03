Team ‘Roi Roi Binale’ refutes false reports, confirms ₹2.52 crore opening day collection

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The team behind Roi Roi Binale on Friday issued a statement describing the film as the lifelong dream project of the singer, composer and filmmaker Zubeen Garg, while addressing what it called false and misleading reports circulating about its first-day box office performance.

In a post shared on the official Facebook page, Team Roi Roi Binale wrote: "Roi Roi Binale was Zubeen Garg's dream project. He carried within him a vision to elevate Assamese cinema to new heights on the global film map. The overwhelming love and presence of thousands of viewers in theatres yesterday carried that dream even further."

The team expressed concern over several inaccurate reports about the film's box office earnings that had surfaced on various media platforms. "Several incorrect reports about the film's box office collection are being circulated. These numbers are baseless and untrue. This is not the time to calculate figures, and the environment for such evaluation does not exist right now," the statement read.

Amid the speculation, the team officially confirmed that Roi Roi Binale grossed Rs 2.52 crore on its opening day. However, they urged both the media and audiences to refrain from making daily collection estimates during this emotional period. "Since it is not the appropriate moment to discuss daily box office numbers, the production team will publicly share the complete financial details after one month of the film's release," the post stated.

Emphasizing that the film's true success lies beyond commercial numbers, the team added: "No amount can reflect the love you have shown for Roi Roi Binale."

The statement also carried a strong appeal against piracy. "We hope the audience will continue to watch Roi Roi Binale with the same heartfelt love while also discouraging piracy and preventing others from engaging in it," the team said.

Released on October 31, Roi Roi Binale has witnessed an overwhelming response from audiences across Assam and the Northeast. Fans have hailed the film not only as a cinematic milestone but also as a tribute to Zubeen Garg's enduring legacy and his dream of taking Assamese cinema to global heights.

