Nazira: Traditional boat race organised at Dikhow river on Shilpi Divas

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: On the occasion of Shilpi Divas, the sixth annual traditional boat race competition was organized on January 17 at the Dikhow river in Nazira, popularly known as the Basishtha Ganga. The event was organized under the initiative of the Nazira Co-District Committee of the Scheduled Caste Youth Students’ Council, Assam.

The programme was conducted with the cooperation of Amulapatty Yuva Samaj, Upper Nazira Yuva Samaj, and the local residents of Nazira. The competition was held on a district-level basis for Sivasagar district, drawing enthusiastic participation and public attention.

A total of six teams took part in the traditional boat race, showcasing skill, coordination, and the rich cultural heritage of Assam. The event attracted a large gathering of spectators who enjoyed the vibrant and festive atmosphere along the banks of the Dikhow river. Every year, in observance of Shilpi Divas, the Scheduled Caste Youth Students’ Council, Assam (Nazira Co-District Committee) has been consistently organizing this traditional boat race at the Dikhow river, aiming to preserve and promote indigenous culture and traditional sports of the region.

