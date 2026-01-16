Imported goods and outsiders dominate Nazira’s farmers’ weekly market

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The weekly market at Tokow Ali in Nazira town, meant for local farmers to sell their produce, is increasingly being dominated by imported goods and outsiders, causing distress to local vendors.

The market, which operates every Sunday, is flooded with vegetables brought in by people from Nagaon, allegedly from the Miya community. The imported goods are priced lower than local produce, making it difficult for local farmers to sell their products.

Despite the situation, the administration and various organizations including those claiming to fight for farmers’ rights, have remained silent on the issue. The market, once a platform for local farmers to sell their produce, is now being taken over by outsiders. Many people have alleged that some so-called nationalist organizations have allowed immigrant businessmen to take control of Nazira’s farmer market in exchange for ‘chanda’ (donations), sparking controversy and outrage among locals.

The influx of imported goods and outsiders has led to a decline in sales for local vendors, who are struggling to make ends meet. The lack of action from the authorities has added to their woes.

The situation has sparked concern among locals, who are questioning the silence of organizations that claim to fight for the rights of indigenous people. ‘Pathar Amar, Bazar Amar’ (Our Land, Our Market) is a slogan often raised by these groups, but their inaction has emboldened outsiders to dominate the market.

The administration’s failure to address the issue has been criticized by locals, who demand action to protect the interests of local farmers and vendors.

