Nazira unveils newly-constructed statue of Swargadeo Sukapha on Axom Divas

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Axom Divas was celebrated with solemnity and pride in Nazira in Sivasagar district on Tuesday, as tributes were paid to the great founder of the Ahom Kingdom, Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha. Marking the significance of the historic day, a newly-constructed statue of Sukapha at Nazira Chariali was formally unveiled. The event was organized by the Tai Ahom Development Council in collaboration with the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union, Nazira Subdivision Committee.

Assam Minister for Water Resources, Information and Public Relations Pijush Hazarika inaugurated the statue. The programme commenced with Banfi Puja performed by 200 Mulungs, followed by a colourful cultural procession that started from the statue site and culminated at the Nazira playground.

In keeping with the day’s spirit, a public meeting was also organized at the Nazira playground under the initiative of the Cultural Affairs Department of Government of Assam, Tai Ahom Development Council, supported by Sivasagar district administration and ATASU Nazira sub-division committee. The meeting opened with a traditional Aising Lao performance by 200 Tai artistes, followed by presentations of Assamese music and group performances by local artistes.

Speakers addressing the gathering described Sukapha as the visionary creator of the Assamese nation. Highlighting the glorious 600-year journey of the Ahom rule, they remarked that Sukapha united diverse communities through the ideals of harmony, solidarity, and good governance. They recalled his contributions to shaping a composite culture and a larger Assamese identity grounded in social, cultural, political, and economic wisdom.

The event was graced by several distinguished guests, including Cultural Affairs Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Bimal Borah, Minister for Hills Area Development and Cooperation Jogen Mohan, and Minister for Water Resources, Information & Public Relations, Printing and Stationery Pijush Hazarika.

The event was also attended by Tai Ahom Development Council Chairman Mayur Borgohain, MLAs Dharmeswar Konwar, Chakradhar Gogoi, Pradip Hazarika, and Sushanta Borgohain, Director of Cultural Affairs Department Rahul Das, Assam Tea Corporation Chairman Shiva Prasad Badra, social workers Bitupan Raidongia and Mridul Mahanta, President of All Assam Lahon Bonshawali Narayan Lahon, actress Priyom Pallabi, singer Jyotimala Buragohain, and keynote speaker Dr Bontirani Gogoi, retired Principal of Hemaprabha Borbora Girls’ College, Golaghat.

As a special gesture, the Tai Ahom Development Council extended Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the family of the Late folk artist Damchao Rajib Sadiya, acknowledging his contributions to traditional culture.

