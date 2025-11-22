Take a leaf from CM Sarma’s discipline: Pijush Hazarika’s strong message to students 

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Delivering a stirring and motivational address at RD Senior Secondary School, Assam Minister for IPR, Printing & Stationery, Water Resources, and Social Justice & Empowerment Pijush Hazarika urged students to build their futures on the pillars of discipline, determination, and relentless hard work.

The interactive programme, held on the school premises on Friday, drew enthusiastic participation from students and faculty. The event was attended by Sadiya MLA Bolin Chetia, Digboi MLA Suren Phukan, senior BJP leaders, and prominent educationists of Digboi, creating a dynamic atmosphere for youth engagement.

Setting the tone for his address, Hazarika highlighted India’s rising prominence in global leadership spaces. He noted that Indians had risen to become leading CEOs in the United States and several other countries, reinforcing that India’s talent pool was both vast and world-class. “Success is never about intelligence alone,” he said. “It is consistent effort that truly shapes achievers.”

In an emotional moment, the minister shared a personal story from his student life. “Had I not shown strong resolve during a defining incident, I would not be a minister today. Laziness can cripple even the brightest ambitions,” he cautioned, encouraging students to remain grounded in discipline.

Turning to Assam’s trajectory, Hazarika lauded the RD institution for sustaining exemplary academic records and acknowledged the significant expansion of colleges and universities across the state. This growth, he said, has broadened opportunities for youth and encouraged many to pursue higher studies within Assam. The minister further noted that industrial and infrastructural advancements had triggered a reverse migration, with more youths choosing employment opportunities in the state. Drawing from leadership within the state, Hazarika highlighted Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s tireless work ethic. “Our Chief Minister sleeps only four hours a day. That level of dedication should inspire you to take your studies seriously,” he urged.

Reflecting on insights shared by Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar, Hazarika pointed out that students from Bihar consistently excel in competitive examinations due to their immense discipline and ability to study for long hours. “This is why Bihar produces some of the country’s highest numbers of IAS and IPS officers,” he added, emphasizing that academic percentages alone are insufficient without hard work.

Adding depth to the programme, RD Senior Secondary School Director Simi Dhanowar narrated the institution’s decades-long journey of academic excellence. Dibya Jyoti Dey, Principal of RD English Academy, highlighted the school’s instrumental role in generating local employment and fostering economic growth across Digboi township.

In a special recognition ceremony, Minister Hazarika felicitated Digboi Co-district Superintendent of Police Himangshu Gohain and Inspector Dibya Jyoti Dutta, who were recently honoured with the Best Police Station Award by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India. The event concluded with the Minister offering floral tributes to celebrated artist Zubeen Garg and Late Congress stalwart Rameswar Dhanowar, the founding chairman of the RD Sports and Educational Trust.

