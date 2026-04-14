Nazira's Bar Ali Road Turns Into a Pond, Ambulances Blocked as Trucks Sink in Knee-Deep Water

The Bar Ali road in Nazira constituency has turned nearly impassable, with vehicles sinking into deep mud and stagnant water that has pooled into craters along the 2-kilometre stretch from Namati Tini Ali to Nazira town.
The road, left incomplete before the last Assembly election, has deteriorated to a point where parts of it now resemble a pond, with water levels reaching knee to waist depth in several sections.
On Monday morning, at least three trucks got stuck in close proximity on the waterlogged stretch, completely blocking the road and bringing all traffic to a standstill.
The disruption also halted ambulances travelling from Nazira to Sivasagar Civil Hospital — a alarming consequence given that the 16-kilometre Nazira–Joysagar route serves as a critical link for commuters, students, office-goers, and emergency services alike.
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Continuous movement of heavy vehicles has carved out large craters beneath the surface of the standing water, making the hazards invisible to approaching drivers.
During dry weather, the same road is covered in dust. When it rains, it turns to deep mud — leaving commuters with no reliable surface in any season.
With the main road unusable, commuters have been forced onto the narrow 12-foot Dikhow river embankment at Amolapatty as an alternative route.
Locals warn that sections of the embankment near Gurukul School are already eroded and dangerously close to the river, with no guard walls in place. Heavy traffic diverting onto this embankment is causing further damage and raising serious accident risks.
Residents have urged ministers, MLAs, and the Public Works Department to immediately resume and complete the Bar Ali road construction, which has been stalled for an extended period.
Concerned citizen Makhan Gogoi criticised political leaders for focusing on rhetoric over tangible development, stating that progress must depend on effective governance rather than political affiliations.
Nazira MLA Debabrata Saikia inspected the damaged road on Monday morning and summoned officials from the PWD, Revenue Department, Water Resources Department, and the contractor responsible for the construction.
He issued instructions to urgently fill the waterlogged craters and restore the road to a motorable condition to relieve public suffering at the earliest.