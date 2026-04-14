Nazira's Bar Ali Road Turns Into a Pond, Ambulances Blocked as Trucks Sink in Knee-Deep Water

The Bar Ali road in Nazira constituency has turned nearly impassable, with vehicles sinking into deep mud and stagnant water that has pooled into craters along the 2-kilometre stretch from Namati Tini Ali to Nazira town.

The road, left incomplete before the last Assembly election, has deteriorated to a point where parts of it now resemble a pond, with water levels reaching knee to waist depth in several sections.

Trucks Stuck, Ambulances Blocked

On Monday morning, at least three trucks got stuck in close proximity on the waterlogged stretch, completely blocking the road and bringing all traffic to a standstill.

The disruption also halted ambulances travelling from Nazira to Sivasagar Civil Hospital — a alarming consequence given that the 16-kilometre Nazira–Joysagar route serves as a critical link for commuters, students, office-goers, and emergency services alike.

Also Read: Abandoned by Authorities, Khumtai Villagers Repair Their Own Road With Personal Funds