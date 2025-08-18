Nazira’s Dulakakhoria Gaon Panchayat residents boycott upcoming election

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Residents of Dulakakhoria Gaon Panchayat of Nazira under Sivasagar constituency have decided to boycott the upcoming 2026 election due to alleged neglect by local authorities. Despite repeated requests to MLA Akhil Gogoi and Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, the residents claim that their issues remained unresolved.

The area is grappling with artificial floods, which have not only killed trees and forests but also created a foul-smelling environment, posing a significant threat to the residents’ lives. The lack of government assistance and schemes has further exacerbated the situation.This panchayat area was formerly a part of Nazira Assembly constituency but after delimitation, it has become part of Sivasagar constituency. However, areas like Dulakakhoria Gaon Panchayat seem to be facing significant challenges in terms of government support and infrastructure.

In a striking move, the residents of Ward 10 in Dulakakhoria panchayat have prohibited the entry of any political party into their village. This decision came as a result of perceived neglect and inaction by local leaders, including those from BJP, Congress, and AGP.

The residents’ decision to boycott the elections highlights their frustration with the current system and the need for immediate attention to their problems. The artificial floods and lack of government assistance have made life difficult for the residents, who are now seeking change through their boycott.

Also Read: Assam: New Demow Anchalik Panchayat president takes charge

Also Watch: