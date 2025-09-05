NCC cadet Abhijit Das conferred ‘Bir Chilarai Award’ by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma presented NCC Cadet Abhijit Das, a Class X student from Emmanuel High School in Pailapool, Cachar district, from 3 Assam Battalion NCC Silchar, with "The Bir Chilarai Award" during a lavish event on Wednesday at the Arjun Bhogerwar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati. This milestone is even more noteworthy because it is the fourth time an Emmanuel English Higher Secondary School student has received this prestigious prize.

Abhijit Das has taken part in various NCC Camps and was part of Republic Day Contingent of NCC Directorate North Eastern Region (NER) in January 2025.

He had demonstrated exceptional skill, maturity and leadership qualities not only throughout his two years of tough NCC training but also in his academic achievements and co-curricular activities in the school.

His Principal, Urirei Singh, “We are extremely proud of Cadet Abhijit Das for being awarded this prestigious award. I am sure it will inspire others students and cadets.”

Abhijit said, “It was due to the support of my parents, Alokesh Das and Archana Das, Principal Mam, Urirei Singh, NCC Care Taker Officer (CTO) Jony Singh and instructors of 3 Assam Battalion NCC, Silchar. It was a dream to be part of Republic Day Contingent and meet the Prime Minister, the Tri Services Chiefs and interact with cadets of different States from across the country.” He aspires to don the uniform and join the Indian Army as an Officer, stated a press release.

Also Read: 74 Assam Girls’ NCC celebrates National Sports Day at Golaghat

Also Watch: