74 Assam Girls’ NCC celebrates National Sports Day at Golaghat

GOLAGHAT: The 74 Assam Girls’ (I) Coy NCC, Golaghat, celebrated the National Sports Day 2025 with great zeal and enthusiasm at the DR College Ground, Golaghat. The programme was organized under the theme ‘Be a Champ, Not a Chump’ to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

More than 82 cadets including Associate NCC Officers (ANOs) and Care Taker Officers (CTOs) from various institutions actively participated in the celebration, displaying energy, discipline, and sportsmanship. The events conducted included a 5-km run, 2-km run, and a 100-metre race, where cadets showcased their stamina, determination, and team spirit.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commanding Officer highlighted that the theme ‘Be a Champ, Not a Chump’ emphasized that true champions were not defined merely by medals but by values of discipline, hard work, resilience, and character.

The programme concluded successfully with the active involvement of all cadets, leaving behind a strong message to remain physically fit, encourage sports culture, and uphold the values of unity and excellence in everyday life.

