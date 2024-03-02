NCHAC Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa allocates portfolios to executive members

Haflong: In exercise of the Powers Conferred under Rules 31 (1) of the Assam Autonomous District (Constitution of District Councils) Rules 1951 as amended, the Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa allocated the subjects to the Members of the Executive Committee. Elementary Education was allocated to Donpainan Thaosen who was elected from Haflong. Handloom & Textiles; Sericulture & Sports & Youth Affairs was given to Probita Johari, elected from Mahur. PHE Department was given to Amendu Hojai who was elected unopposed from Harangajao. Agriculture was given Devojit Bathari, who was elected from Hadingma. A.H. & Vety Department, Cultural Centre was given to Monjit Naiding, who was elected from Hamri. Social Welfare; P & RD to Niranjan Hojai, elected from Hatikhali.

