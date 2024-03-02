Assam: Golden jubilee celebration of Bohagi Mela from April 15

JAMUGURIHAT: The golden jubilee celebration of the Bohagi Mela of Dekashundar village here will be held with a week-long programme from April 15 at the namghar premises located at the Dekashundar village. In this connection, a golden jubilee celebration committee was constituted on Friday in a public meeting held in the namghar premises. The committee was constituted with Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika as a chief patron, Sarbeswar Hazarika, president, Shantanu Gayan as working president, Hiranya Hazarika as secretary besides other executive members and sub-committees. The committee unanimously decided to organize some traditional Assamese sports events that are on the verge of extinction during the week-long celebration. The committee further decided to publish memorabilia in this connection and Minku Kalita was nominated as the editor of the magazine to be published.

