NCHAC MAC Rahul Naiding suspended for 'anti-party' activities

A CORRESPONDENT



HAFLONG: N C Hills Autonomous Council Member Rahul Naiding has been suspended from primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with immediate effect for alleged anti-party activities, informed BJP party leaders in a press meet held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhavan, Haflong on Wednesday.

In the press meet, EM Nipolal Hojai, BJP district president Donpainan Thaosen and general secretary Sujay Langthasa said that Rahul Naiding, MAC NCHAC from Mahur constituency, had actively campaigned against the party at Jorai Bathari village on March 23, which was an offence/ anti-party activity as per party constitutional norms.

After threadbare discussion amongst the district core committee members and also telephonic conversation with the high command, it was decided to suspend Rahul Naiding, MAC NCHAC, from his primary membership of the BJP with immediate effect.

